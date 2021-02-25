Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow City Hall Develops App to ‘Replace’ Skype, Slack – RBC

According to RBC, the app operates like a typical messaging app, with the ability to send photos and video as well as make personal and group voice calls. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Moscow authorities have developed an internal messaging app intended as a “full replacement” for workplace communication platforms like Slack, Skype and Telegram, the RBC news website reported Thursday. 

The app’s appearance comes as Russia slams what it calls censorship and discrimination of government-affiliated accounts by western social media platforms. Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin raised fines for protesters and “foreign agents,” as well as on social media giants accused of “discriminating” against Russian media.

The TDM Messenger app first appeared on Google Play in July 2020 but disappeared from the store after RBC sent a request for comment to Moscow’s IT department. A subsidiary of Moscow’s IT department had been listed as one of the app’s developers, RBC reported.

According to RBC, the app operates like a typical messaging app, with the ability to send photos and video as well as make personal and group voice calls. The Moscow IT department subsidiary’s website touted the app as having "an unprecedented level of security, resiliency and scalability for user collaboration in government agencies," adding that it allows for encrypted messaging and voice calls.

A representative for Moscow City Hall declined to comment on the app’s development to RBC, saying only that the city’s IT department "systematically tests new solutions."

“The experience of teleworking has shown the importance of having our own developments aimed at increasing the speed, convenience and safety of communication and collaboration,” the representative told RBC. 

Experts interviewed by RBC said government officials are interested in creating a secure messaging system that can operate independently from mainstream messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram. Russia ended its largely unsuccessful attempt to block the latter app last year.

In 2019, Russia passed a controversial law allowing the country to cut its internet off from the World Wide Web in the event of a national security emergency.

Read more about: Social media , Moscow , Technology

Read more

video surveillance

Moscow To Expand Metro Facial Recognition Network

Cameras that recognize faces and track fast movements will be installed across the city's metro system.
non-compliance

Russia to Fine Social Media Giants For Keeping Up Pro-Navalny Videos

Videos broke Russia’s law against inciting minors to attend an unsanctioned demonstration, the state communications regulator said.
watchful eye

Moscow Plans Coronavirus Surveillance for Foreigners – Kommersant

“The system should help track residents who have potentially come into contact with foreigners,” a source said.
Big brother

Moscow Police Detain Hundreds in 2 Years With Facial Recognition

Officials say crimes in the Moscow metro fell by half as a result.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.