Pro-Kremlin Figures Decry Bill Criminalizing Access to ‘Extremist’ Content

A growing chorus of pro-Kremlin figures is speaking out against a proposed law that would impose fines for accessing or searching for online content labeled “extremist” by Russian authorities.

The bill, which the lower-house State Duma is set to vote on Thursday, would introduce fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($64) for individuals who “knowingly” view or search for banned materials. It does not specify how such activity would be detected, prompting concerns from experts about increased surveillance and possible abuse by law enforcement.

Critics warn that the bill risks targeting those who try to expose what authorities deem to be extremism, including police and pro-government activists.

Yekaterina Mizulina, head of the Kremlin-aligned Safe Internet League, said the legislation could backfire on those who support the Kremlin and help authorities in their crackdown on dissent.

“We actively monitor this kind of [“extremist”] content and share findings with law enforcement as part of our chartered mission,” Mizulina wrote on Telegram.

“What’s most striking is that under the draft law, even Interior Ministry officials monitoring such content could technically be acting illegally. And any private citizen who reports, say, [potential school shooters] to law enforcement could also face fines,” she added.