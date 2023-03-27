Kremlin Exempts Duma Deputies Visiting War Zone From Filing Tax Returns

Members of Russia’s lower house of parliament sent to visit Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine on official business are to be exempted from filing tax returns this year, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported Monday, citing two lawmakers.

The news follows President Vladimir Putin's decision last year to waive a transparency measure requiring government officials to publicly disclose their income tax returns for the duration of Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine. In addition, Vedomosti reported in January that the Kremlin was considering allowing government officials to submit their tax returns anonymously.

Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky told Vedomosti that his official trips to the occupied Luhansk region had left him with no time to file his annual income declaration.