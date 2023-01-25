Kremlin Officials to File Anonymous Tax Returns – Vedomosti

Kremlin officials and Russian cabinet members will file anonymous tax returns, Russia’s Vedomosti business newspaper reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the government.

President Vladimir Putin in late December waived requirements for government officials to disclose their income tax returns for the duration of Russia’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to Vedomosti, Russia’s cabinet of ministers is considering allowing so-called “generalized” income tax information for themselves and members of the presidential administration.

Instead of individual tax returns, the “generalized” information would only reportedly include the number of submitted and un-submitted tax returns, and whether any violations have been uncovered.

Similar relaxed rules for lawmakers are currently moving through Russia’s parliament. They are expected to take effect on March 1 once passed by both chambers and signed into law by Putin.

The bill was approved in its third and final reading in the lower-house State Duma on Wednesday.