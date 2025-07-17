Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Envoy Warns of Military Response if Greenland Conflict Erupts

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. Oliver Schauf

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark has warned of “military and technical measures” if an armed conflict breaks out over Greenland, ratcheting up rhetoric over the icy, resource-rich territory that U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to annex.

In an interview with the state-run RIA Novosti published on Thursday, Ambassador Vladimir Barbin said any confrontation over the vast Arctic island would “further undermine regional security,” and that Moscow would “respond appropriately” to threats near its polar flank.

He pointed to rising tensions over U.S. and NATO interests in Greenland, claiming Denmark was mulling the construction of a military base on the island to hedge against both perceived threats from Russia and Trump’s lingering ambitions to buy it outright.

“In response, Russia would be compelled to take appropriate military and technical measures to adequately address the emerging threats,” Barbin said, without offering specifics.

The comments come amid a broader Russian pushback against what President Vladimir Putin has called NATO’s attempt to turn the Arctic into a “springboard for possible conflicts.”

Greenland’s growing strategic value as Arctic ice melts and sea lanes open has drawn increased attention from Washington, Moscow and even Beijing.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of NATO and EU member Denmark, but the U.S. maintains a longstanding military presence at Pituffik Space Base, a key Cold War-era outpost that remains central to U.S. missile defense and early warning systems.

The island’s location places it squarely between Russia and North America.

Barbin said it would be “impossible” to conduct meaningful security discussions about Greenland with Danish authorities as long as tensions over the war in Ukraine persist.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Denmark , Security

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

No Seat at the Table for Europe in Ukraine Peace Talks, Says Trump Envoy

Kellogg encouraged Europe to come up with concrete proposals and to ramp up their [defense] spending.
2 Min read

EU Threatens Russia With Sanctions Over Possible Hostilities in Space

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged the bloc to strengthen its ability to counter threats in space.
1 Min read

Russia Seizes Tugboats from Danish Shipper Maersk Unit

The four vessels were operating on a long-term contract for the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.
1 Min read

Russia Urges Gulf Nations to Consider a Joint Security Mechanism

Tensions in the Gulf have risen following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani.