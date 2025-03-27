Putin Believes Trump Is ‘Serious’ About Annexing Greenland

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he believes U.S. President Donald Trump is serious about plans to annex Greenland and worries the West could use the Arctic as a springboard for future conflicts.

After taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly said that he would like to see Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, under the control of the United States, arguing that Washington could use the island to improve its own security.

"It's a grave mistake to think that this is some extravagant talk from the new American administration. It's nothing of the sort," Putin said during a speech at an Arctic forum in the northern city of Murmansk.

"We are talking about serious plans on the American side with regard to Greenland. These plans have long-standing historical roots," the Kremlin leader added.