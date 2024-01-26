Putin Gives Go-Ahead to New Nuclear Icebreaker

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave the green light for a new nuclear-powered icebreaker, as Moscow seeks to step up commercial trade across its Arctic north.

Under Western sanctions for its Ukraine offensive, Russia is hoping to rely on the Northern Sea Route — a shipping lane that traverses the Arctic Ocean — to enable more trade with Asia by cutting distances and costs.

The new icebreaker, dubbed the Leningrad, will "take part in the most important exploration and research programs in the Arctic" as well as facilitate trade, Putin said in a speech at a shipyard in St. Petersburg.