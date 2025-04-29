Ukraine Orders Evacuation From 7 Villages in the East

Ukraine on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of seven villages in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which used to be remote from the front lines but is now under threat as Russian forces close in.

Russia has been trying to break into the region from the neighboring Donetsk region but so far has not succeeded, even after more than three years of grinding battles.

The local military administration announced "the forced evacuation of frontline territories in the Synelnykove district."

"It covers three villages in the Novopavlivka community and four more villages in the Mezhivska community," it added.