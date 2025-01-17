Russian Missile Attack on Kryvyi Rih Kills 4

A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed four people and wounded several others on Friday, the regional governor said.
Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has faced regular Russian bombardment since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
"Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia will not stop on its own — it can only be stopped by joint pressure. The pressure of everyone in the world who values life," Zelensky said following the attack.
Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Serhiy Lysak said three women and one man were killed in the strike. He added that five people were wounded, three of whom were in critical condition and hospitalized.
The attack damaged a residential building and an educational facility, sparking a fire in one of the affected structures, Lysak said. He shared a video showing a multi-story building with its roof destroyed and debris scattered across the street.
Emergency services released images of panicked residents evacuating damaged buildings with their belongings and pets.
Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Russian forces had struck the industrial hub with ballistic missiles.
"Once again, Russia is cynically violating the Geneva Conventions, which explicitly prohibit attacks on civilian objects and guarantee the protection of civilians in times of war," he said in a statement.
Kryvyi Rih, located roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the front line, had a prewar population of around 600,000.
Meanwhile, Russian forces claimed gains in the eastern Donetsk region on Friday, saying they had captured the village of Slovianka.
The Kryvyi Rih attack also came shortly after Kyiv reported a missile strike on Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, targeting air defense systems and damaging military radars.
