Russian Strikes Kill 1 in Central Ukraine

Russian strikes pummeled central Ukraine overnight, killing one person and causing widespread damage, regional officials said Sunday.

The industrial region of Dnipropetrovsk was hit by drones, artillery and rocket launchers, destroying buildings and power lines.

Russia has accelerated its advance in recent weeks as the latest negotiations in Istanbul failed to broker an end to the three-year war.

“The invaders struck... Synelnykivsky district with a guided aerial bomb. A man was killed. Our sincere condolences to his family,” Dnipropetrovsk Council chief Mykola Lukashuk said.

“Five private houses and a kindergarten were also damaged,” he added.