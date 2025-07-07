Russian Army Says It Seized First Village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russia’s military on Monday claimed to have captured its first village in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region after months of grinding advances toward the border, in what could mark a psychological blow for Kyiv as military and diplomatic pressures mount.
The announcement came after Moscow launched a new large-scale barrage of drones and missiles, including strikes on Ukrainian military recruitment centers. The attacks are part of an escalating campaign as ceasefire talks remain stalled.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a key industrial and mining hub that has faced increased Russian aerial bombardment in recent weeks.
Russian forces have appeared to make crossing into the region a strategic priority in recent months, and further advances could create logistical and economic challenges for Ukraine.
Kyiv denied that Russian troops have gained a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk. On Monday, Ukraine’s military said its forces “repelled” Russian attacks in the region, including “in the vicinity” of Dachne.
Russia first claimed in May that its troops had entered Dnipropetrovsk, more than three years after launching its full-scale invasion.
Dnipropetrovsk is not among the five Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims as its own.
