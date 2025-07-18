Russian-American Woman Arrested at Moscow Airport for Smuggling Handgun

Russian customs officers arrested a Russian-American woman at a Moscow airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle a pistol into the country in her luggage, authorities said Friday.

The Federal Customs Service said the dual citizen was traveling from the United States via Turkey when she was stopped at Vnukovo Airport during a random inspection in the airport’s “green corridor,” which is reserved for passengers who claim they have nothing to declare.

“Vnukovo customs officers stopped the illegal import of a pistol and a bank check worth $138,000,” the agency said in a statement on social media.

Officials said the woman’s suitcase contained an American Colt Commander .45 caliber pistol with three empty magazines. She reportedly told customs officers that she was unaware she needed to declare the items.

Authorities pressed criminal charges for firearms smuggling, a serious offense under Russia’s strict gun laws.