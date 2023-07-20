U.S. Sanctions More Than 120 Russian, Kyrgyz Firms

The United States placed more than 120 companies from Russia as well as several Kyrgyzstan firms on its sanctions blacklist Thursday for what it said were their contributions to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The sanctions aimed at further choking off Russia's access to critical raw and manufactured materials as well as financing in order to hinder its war machine, the State Department said.

Among the scores of firms on the new State and U.S. Treasury blacklists are Russian banks, energy industry companies, shipping firms, defense and technology procurement businesses and manufacturers, and Russian private military companies.

In addition, seven state-controlled research institutes dealing with advanced technologies were placed on the blacklist.