U.S. Could Cut Off Russia's Smartphone, Car Imports Over Ukraine Invasion – Reuters

The United States could hamstring Russia’s smartphone and automobile imports if Moscow invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed Biden administration official.

The “unprecedented” U.S. export control measures are expected to be discussed at a White House meeting Tuesday. Washington will also reportedly closely coordinate its steps with key European and Asian partners that could be affected and encourage coordinated steps where appropriate.

The tough sanctions would “halt Russia’s ability to import smartphones, key aircraft and automobile components, and materials from many other sectors,” according to Reuters.

“They could have a major impact on Russian consumers, industrial operations, and employment,” the news agency cited the Biden administration official as saying.