Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kill At Least 2

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that it destroyed 126 Ukrainian drones in overnight and early morning attacks that killed two people and left several others wounded across the country.

Most of the unmanned aircraft were downed over the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk, according to the Russian military, but drones were also reported as far north as the Leningrad region, which surrounds the city of St. Petersburg.

In the Belgorod region, which borders northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a drone strike killed a woman, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said around 4 a.m. local time on Thursday. Just hours earlier, he said a civilian had been killed in a separate strike on Wednesday evening.

Authorities in the regions of Smolensk, Kaluga and Voronezh also reported injuries as a result of drone attacks.

At least three minors were wounded in drone strikes on the city of Voronezh, regional Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram. The city, located around 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, was targeted in a rare wave of drone attacks earlier this week.

The overnight strikes came a day after Russia launched a large-scale air assault on Ukraine, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Kremlin to end the war within 50 days or face new sanctions.