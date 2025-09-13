Russia Claims Another Village in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russia on Saturday said it had captured a new village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, which Moscow's forces say they reached at the beginning of July.

The defense ministry said its troops had seized the village of Novomykolaivka near the border with the Donetsk region — the epicenter of fighting on the front.

AFP was unable to confirm this claim.

DeepState, an online battlefield map run by Ukrainian military analysts, said the village was still under Kyiv's control.

Russian forces are better equipped and vastly outnumber Ukrainian troops in the area. They have been carrying out offensive operations in Ukraine for months and are gaining ground across the eastern front.

At the end of August, Ukraine had for the first time acknowledged that Russian soldiers had entered the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow had claimed advances at the start of the month.