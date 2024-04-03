Russian Military Says Recruited 100K Contract Soldiers Since Start of 2024

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that more than 100,000 people have signed up to fight as contract soldiers in the war against Ukraine so far this year.

“Over the past week and a half, recruitment points have seen a significant increase in the number of people interested in signing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry in order to take part in the special military operation,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for its full-scale invasion.

It added that “around 16,000 citizens” had signed military contracts over the past 10 days alone, with “most candidates” saying they were motivated to “avenge those killed” in the Crocus City Hall attack late last month.

Top Russian officials have accused Ukraine and its Western allies of being partly responsible for the March 22 attack outside of Moscow, which claimed the lives of more than 140 people and left hundreds more wounded. Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K has said it was responsible for the massacre, while Kyiv and the West have denied any involvement.