Yabloko Lawmakers Urge Military to Stop Deploying Conscripts in Russia’s Kursk Region

Lawmakers from the liberal opposition party Yabloko have called on Russia’s Defense Ministry to stop deploying conscripts in the southwestern Kursk region as the Russian military struggles to halt Ukraine’s assault near the border.

“A number of media reports said it was conscripts who took up the fight when the Ukrainian armed forces invaded the Kursk region,” Alexander Shishlov, who heads Yabloko’s party faction in the St. Petersburg legislative assembly, wrote in a letter to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

Shishlov urged Belousov to confirm whether those reports were accurate and “take measures” against the further deployment of conscripts “on the front line in the [Kursk] region.”

Conscripted soldiers were sent to Russia’s border regions, including Kursk, early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Groups of wives and mothers have sought to pressure the government against their deployment on the battlefield amid reports of conscripts being killed fighting despite President Vladimir Putin’s promise that they would not see combat.