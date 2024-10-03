Ukraine Claims Drone Strike on Russia’s Borisoglebsk Air Base – Reports

Ukrainian drones struck the Borisoglebsk aviation center in western Russia’s Voronezh region overnight, Ukrainian media reported Thursday, citing anonymous security service sources.
The targeted base stored guided aerial bombs, Su-35 and Su-34 fighter jets as well as aviation fuel, according to the UNIAN news agency and the news website liga.net.
“That’s where the enemy bombs Ukrainian territories with guided aerial bombs from,” the source was quoted as saying.
Borisoglebsk lies 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border with Ukraine and the Voronezh region is over 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of Moscow.
NASA satellite monitoring showed active fires at multiple locations in the town of Borisoglebsk, including one that matches that of the Borisoglebsk air base.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted or destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions overnight. Twenty-five of the drones were intercepted over the Voronezh region, the Russian military said.
The Borisoglebsk aviation center and the nearby Chkalov aviation training center were previously attacked in August and April.
