Service Station Blast Kills 5 in Russia’s Dagestan

Such accidents are frequent in Russia where violations of safety standards and aging facilities often cause them.

In August 2023, an explosion followed by a fire at a service station in a Makhachkala suburb killed 37 people and injured 119.

Almost 120 rescuers were working at the scene south of Dagestan's capital Makhachkala, it added.

"The station's building is destroyed. The technical area and the cafeteria are burning over a surface of 500 square meters," the ministry said on Telegram, without giving a cause.

An explosion tore through a service station in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Friday, killing five people and injuring three others, the emergency situations ministry said.

