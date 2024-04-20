Ukraine Hit Russian Fuel Depot Overnight: Defense Source

Ukraine launched drones at eight Russian regions overnight, hitting three electrical substations and a fuel depot, a source in Ukraine's defense sector told AFP on Saturday.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities in recent months, part of what it calls "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire. The target was the energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex," the source said.

The strike was a "joint operation" of Ukraine's SBU security service, military intelligence and armed forces, the source added.