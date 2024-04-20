Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Hit Russian Fuel Depot Overnight: Defense Source

By AFP
Updated:
Telegram/VCHK-OGPU

Ukraine launched drones at eight Russian regions overnight, hitting three electrical substations and a fuel depot, a source in Ukraine's defense sector told AFP on Saturday.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities in recent months, part of what it calls "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire. The target was the energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex," the source said.

The strike was a "joint operation" of Ukraine's SBU security service, military intelligence and armed forces, the source added.

The governor of Russia's western Smolensk region said earlier that Ukraine had fired drones at a "fuel and energy facility" but they had been shot down.

"Air defense forces shot the aerial vehicles down. However, as a result of falling debris, a tank with fuel and lubricants caught fire," governor Vasily Anokhin said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Smolensk region, without going into detail.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Smolensk , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Kharkiv region

Russia Strikes Ukraine With Drones, Missiles in Overnight Attacks

The aerial attack comes after Ukraine's foreign minister said his country's priority was to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.
1 Min read
odesa region

Ukraine Says Downed 19 Russian Drones Overnight

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks.
1 Min read
christmas attack

Ukraine Says Downed 28 of 31 Russian Drones

The attack comes as Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in a snub to Moscow.
1 Min read
unmanned attack

Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Targeting Moscow

The alleged attack would mark the second such incident this week.
1 Min read