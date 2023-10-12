Journalist in Severe Condition, Young Daughter Killed in Russia

Journalist Khaybar Akifi was severely wounded in a drone attack that also killed his four-year-old daughter and his wife's parents in Russia's border region of Belgorod, several media officials said.

"Right now (Akifi) is in a coma after a Ukrainian drone strike that killed his daughter and his wife's parents," the head of the state television channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, said on Telegram.

She said the 29-year-old journalist had been covering the aftermath of an earthquake in Herat, western Afghanistan, where around 1,000 people were killed.

"He took a few days off to come visit his family in Belgorod" in western Russia, Simonyan said.

His wife is in stable condition in hospital but her parents died in the attack, RIA Novosti said citing the head of the Rossiya Segodnya media group Dmitry Kiselyov.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine like Belgorod have reported repeated attacks from Kyiv's forces including strikes and occasional cross-border incursions.

Earlier, the region's governor said drone debris fell on homes, killing three people including a young child.