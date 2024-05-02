Russia Seeks 10-Year Jail Term for Wife of Exiled Journalist in Attempted Murder Case

Russian prosecutors have requested a 10-year prison sentence for the wife of exiled journalist Kirill Martynov in a controversial case surrounding the alleged attempted murder of her daughter nearly two decades ago, the online news outlet Mediazona reported Thursday.

Antonina Martynova, whose maiden name is Fyodorova, had evaded criminal punishment for 16 years after a Russian jury in 2008 found her guilty of attempting to throw her toddler-aged daughter down a stairwell. She was found and detained by police on April 3.

Martynova has maintained that her daughter Alisa climbed through a stair railing and fell before she was able to catch her.

According to Mediazona, prosecutors on Thursday asked the Novgorod District Court to sentence Martynova to 10 years in medium-security prison on charges of attempted murder.