Russia Sentences Journalists to 5.5 Years in Navalny 'Extremism' Case

Four Russian journalists were sentenced to 5.5 years each on “extremism” charges Tuesday over their alleged work with the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s organizations, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported. Antonina Favorskaya, Artyom Kriger, Konstantin Gabov and Sergei Karelin were detained last year on accusations of gathering material and preparing and editing videos for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the NavalnyLIVE YouTube channel. All four have maintained their innocence, saying they were being prosecuted for their work as journalists. Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court found the journalists guilty of “participating in an extremist community” following a trial that was closed to the public, SOTAvision reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

The court also handed the journalists a three-year ban on administering websites. Prosecutors had earlier requested that the journalists be sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison each. SOTAvision, Favorskaya and Kriger’s employer, has repeatedly denied the accusations against them, saying neither journalist had ever worked for Navalny’s organizations. Favorskaya, 35, had covered Navalny’s court hearings and filmed the last known video of the Kremlin critic before his Feb. 16, 2024, death in an Arctic penal colony. He was serving a 19-year prison sentence for “extremism” when he died under unclear circumstances. Favorskaya previously said she was being persecuted for “helping to organize” Navalny’s funeral, while Kriger, 24, was prosecuted for filming street interviews, SOTAvision said.