Russians Returning From Abroad Help Boost Kremlin’s War Economy – Bloomberg

Russians who initially fled the country but are now returning from abroad have helped boost Russia’s economic growth in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

An estimated 1.1 million people left Russia in 2022 after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Between 40% and 45% have since returned, according to client data from the Moscow-based relocation firm Finion cited by Bloomberg.

The returnees contributed between one-fifth and one-third of Russia’s 3.6% GDP growth in 2023, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

These Russians reportedly chose to return home after facing difficulties with renewing residence permits abroad and encountering personal and institutional discrimination, even in countries that are considered to be Russia-friendly and have not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

“They came back with a feeling of resentment and the feeling that ‘Putin was not so wrong after all. They really hate us’,” Anna Kuleshova, a sociologist at the Social Foresight Group, which interviews Russian emigres, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.