Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Says Russia Will 'Monitor' Food Exports to 'Hostile' Countries

By AFP
Updated:
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Moscow would carefully "monitor" food exports to "hostile" nations as the West pummels the country with sanctions over its military action in Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of global food shortages, this year we will have to be prudent with supplies abroad and carefully monitor such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said at a meeting on agriculture.

The Russian leader also said that the country's food production "fully" covered domestic needs and urged officials to ramp up import substitution.

"We need to set clear targets for import substitution and persistently pursue them in the very near future," he said, referring to the country's "potential" in agriculture, industry and science.

He also said it was important "to minimize the negative external effects" for Russians who should have access to "high-quality affordable food products, including fish products."

"This is a key task for the current year."

Developing and import-dependent countries have been heavily impacted by Russia's military campaign in Ukraine — the two countries that account for more than a quarter of the world's annual wheat sales.

Supply chain problems caused by the Covid pandemic have quickly worsened since Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on Feb. 24, further adding to the price of food.

Russia is a major producer of fertilizer and the financial and logistics sanctions have also hit exports, which may depress agricultural production elsewhere and further fuel price increases.

Putin said logistical and insurance issues need to be resolved to resume fertilizer exports.

"There is a shortage and people will buy it. Nobody wants to die of hunger," said Putin.

Read more about: Putin , Economy , Sanctions

Read more

'double-edged sword'

Putin Condemns European ‘Pressure’ on Gazprom, Warns of Reprisals

The comments come after Germany said it was temporarily taking control of Gazprom's German subsidiary.
public confrontation

Putin Says ‘It’s Tough’ to Live Below Minimum Wage in Response to Disgruntled Woman

Observers quickly drew comparisons to former Prime Minister Medvedev’s infamous “There’s no money, but you hang in there” refrain from 2016.
Sanctions

Putin Tries to Lure $1 Trillion Home as Sanctions Fear Grows

As much financial wealth is held by rich Russians abroad as in Russia itself
Putin

There's Still a Huge Influx of Foreign Cash to Russia

Sanctions and plummeting relations with the West did little to deter an influx of foreign cash

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.