Explosion Rips Through Bank Entrance in Northeastern Moscow

An explosion ripped through a branch of the state lender Rosselkhozbank in northeastern Moscow on Thursday.
Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said “unlawful actions” took place on Mezhninskaya Ulitsa in the capital’s Babushkinsky District. She said police arrested a person of interest and were investigating the incident.
The Moscow branch of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said a 15-year-old had admitted to setting fire to a Rosselkhozbank ATM “following instructions from his handlers over the phone.”
The state-run news agency TASS, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the teen was allegedly in contact with “Ukrainian fraudsters.”
He was hospitalized after sustaining burns and shrapnel wounds, according to the report.
TASS later added that there were no other victims in the blast.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into property damage and disorderly conduct.
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