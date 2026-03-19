Tanker 'Likely' Delivered Russian Diesel to Fuel-Starved Cuba

A tanker has likely delivered diesel to crisis-hit Cuba after using deceptive maneuvers to reach the island, which is under a U.S. fuel blockade, according to a maritime tracker.

The Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse "likely discharged its cargo of approximately 190,000 barrels of gasoil in Cuba in early March," maritime intelligence firm Windward reported on Wednesday.

If confirmed, this would be the first arrival of a refined petroleum product to Cuba since January, according to Windward, which did not say in which port it might have docked.

A second ship, the sanctioned Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, is also on its way to Cuba carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil, maritime analytics firm Kpler said Wednesday.

Cuba has been mired in an economic crisis and blackouts exacerbated by the sudden suspension of oil supplies from Venezuela in January after the United States ousted President Nicolás Maduro, a Cuba ally.