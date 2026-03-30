Russian Oil Tanker Arrives in Cuba After Trump Shrugs Off His Own Fuel Blockade

A Russian tanker carrying what Moscow described as a humanitarian shipment of crude oil has arrived in Cuba, state media reported Monday, citing Russia’s Transportation Ministry.

The vessel, the Anatoly Kolodkin, is expected to unload roughly 100,000 metric tons of oil at the port of Matanzas, the ministry said in a statement.

The delivery comes as Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis marked by widespread blackouts after a U.S. fuel blockade sharply curtailed oil supplies in recent months.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Washington would not oppose shipments of oil to the island, including from Russia.

“If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem with that,” he told reporters.

His remarks contradict an amendment to a U.S. Treasury Department waiver issued earlier this month that barred transactions involving Russian oil deliveries to Cuba.