Russia and Ukraine Exchanging Around 1K Bodies Each Month, Red Cross Chief Says

The Red Cross said Thursday that it is facilitating the exchange of around 1,000 bodies each month between Russia and Ukraine, while "thousands and thousands" of dead remain unidentified.

Just back from a visit to Ukraine, International Committee of the Red Cross Director-General Pierre Krahenbuhl said he was struck by "the scale and the scope of the consequences when these military means are deployed between states."

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, he pointed out that "every month, the ICRC participates in the repatriation both ways of 1,000 bodies on average, between the Russian and the Ukrainian side."

"We are there facilitating this in our role of neutral intermediary," he said.