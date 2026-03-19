RT Crew Narrowly Escapes Israeli Strike in Lebanon During Live Broadcast

A correspondent and cameraman of the Kremlin-funded news network RT were injured in a missile strike while reporting in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

RT cameraman Ali Rida captured the moment correspondent Steve Sweeney ducked for cover as a loud explosion ripped behind him. They were both injured by shrapnel from the blast and were receiving medical aid at a local hospital, according to the broadcaster.

It said the crew was filming near Al-Qasmiya Bridge, “not far from a local military base” in southern Lebanon, when it was attacked.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the military previously struck the bridge over ‌Lebanon’s Litani ‌River, claiming it was used by the ⁠Iran-aligned Hezbollah group to smuggle weapons to the south.