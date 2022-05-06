U.S. Exports to Russia Fall to 20-Year Low

U.S. exports to Russia dropped to a 20-year low in March as Washington hit Moscow with a series of punishing economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

U.S. exports to Russia dropped from $497.5 million in February to $101.1 million in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That compares to Russia-bound U.S. exports totaling $476 million in March 2021 and $595 million in February 2021.

March 2022’s U.S. export volume to Russia was the lowest in the history of U.S.-Russian trade since monthly data became available in 2002, the RBC news website reported Friday.

Between February and March, U.S. auto exports to Russia plunged from $83 million to $20 million, pharmaceuticals from $60 million to $14 million and embargoed aircraft engines and luxury goods to nearly zero.