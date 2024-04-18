Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Neutralized 20 Drones, 2 Missiles

By AFP
A Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Russia on Thursday said it had neutralized 20 drones and two ballistic missiles in areas bordering Ukraine including Rostov, where its command headquarters for the Ukraine offensive is located.

"Overnight, several terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime were foiled," the Defense Ministry said.

It said it had neutralized 20 drones — 16 of which were downed — and two Tochka-U missiles as well as five balloons aimed at deflecting the attention of air defense systems.

Sixteen of these drones and two Tochka-U missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region, which has faced near-daily Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.

Read more about: Rostov , Drones , Ukraine war , Belgorod

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

drone attack

2 Dead, 19 Injured in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor

Russia's Defense Ministry said 14 drones were destroyed overnight, the latest wave of attacks ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.
2 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
series of strikes

Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Authorities opened an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the border with Ukraine but did not provide further...
1 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read