Russia Says Neutralized 20 Drones, 2 Missiles

Russia on Thursday said it had neutralized 20 drones and two ballistic missiles in areas bordering Ukraine including Rostov, where its command headquarters for the Ukraine offensive is located.

"Overnight, several terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime were foiled," the Defense Ministry said.

It said it had neutralized 20 drones — 16 of which were downed — and two Tochka-U missiles as well as five balloons aimed at deflecting the attention of air defense systems.

Sixteen of these drones and two Tochka-U missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region, which has faced near-daily Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.