Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-NSA Employee Who Tried Spying for Russia Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

By AFP
The National Security Agency

A cyber specialist who briefly worked at the top secret U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison on Monday for attempting to spy for Moscow, the Justice Department said.

Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 32, spent less than four weeks working at the NSA, the U.S. government's signals intelligence agency, before he suddenly quit at the end of June 2022 citing family problems.

In the few weeks that he worked at the NSA, Dalke printed out top secret documents, and after leaving, he offered to sell them for $85,000 to an individual he believed was a Russian agent, according to court documents. 

However, the individual offering to buy the documents was an undercover FBI agent.

In October, Dalke, who is from Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to six counts of attempting to transmit classified national defense information to an agent of a foreign government.

"This defendant, who had sworn an oath to defend our country, believed he was selling classified national security information to a Russian agent, when in fact, he was outing himself to the FBI," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"This sentence demonstrates that those who seek to betray our country will be held accountable for their crimes."

Read more about: United States , Spying

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

PERSONA NON GRATA

Moscow Expels U.S. Embassy Workers for 'Liaising' With Russian Citizen Accused of Spying

Russia's Foreign Ministry said interference in the country's internal affairs would be "wholly suppressed."
1 Min read
closed-door case

Moscow Arrests Dual U.S.-Russian National for Spying

Russian-born American Gene Spector was detained in 2020 on charges of “mediating” a bribe to the assistant of the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister...
2 Min read
tense confrontation

Russian Troops Block U.S. Military Convoy in Syria

Russia said it turned around six U.S. MRAP-type armored vehicles that drove “along an uncoordinated route and without prior notice.”
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT