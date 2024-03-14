Russia Bans Entry to 227 Americans for ‘Anti-Russian’ Actions

Russia has banned entry to 227 U.S. citizens, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry accused the banned individuals of playing a role in steering Washington’s “Russophobic policies” and being directly involved in “anti-Russian actions.”

The latest additions to Russia’s “stop list” include State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Figures from the U.S. defense sector were also targeted, including Lockheed Martin President Shamala Littlefield, Blackwater founder Alfred Clarke and the managers of several U.S. arms companies.

So, too, were several academics subject to the entry ban, such as Columbia University professors Timothy Frye and Elise Giuliano, as well as University of Texas professor Steven Seegel.