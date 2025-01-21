Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blasts U.S. Reinstatement of Cuba on Terror List

By AFP
A police vehicle in Havana, Cuba. Yamil Lage / AFP

Russia on Tuesday slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for reinstating its ally Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the measure was aimed at destabilizing the island and prompting regime change.

Trump on Monday reversed his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to remove Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the newly inaugurated Trump's order was undoubtedly "aimed at further tightening financial and economic restrictions in the hopes of destabilizing the situation and changing power in Cuba."

The move is unjustified because Cuba is an active participant in "international cooperation on counterterrorism," Zakharova said.

The U.S. must realize such measures "have an extremely negative influence on the quality of life of the island's population," she added, suggesting it was aiming to provoke "social discontent."

Russia will continue to provide "necessary support to Cuba" to back its demands for an "immediate and complete end" to the "illegal and inhumane" U.S. blockade of the island, Zakharova said.

Russia and Cuba have strengthened ties since Moscow launched its war on Ukraine in 2022 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visiting last year.

Read more about: Cuba , United States , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Demands ‘Urgent’ U.S. Talks, Warning of ‘Military Response’ to NATO Activity

Moscow is seeking talks on its demands to limit NATO's presence in Ukraine and the former Soviet space.

Russia Demands Official U.S. Response After Facebook Blocks 'Troll Factory'

Facebook deleted hundreds of articles and pages linked to the “troll factory” based in St. Petersburg this week.

U.S. Diplomatic Staff in Russia Could See Another Major Cut

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of reducing U.S. diplomatic staff by another 150 or more personnel

New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Embarks on Tough Task of Restoring Ties

The new U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is willing to work to overcome the “low point” in bilateral relations