Russia Blasts U.S. Reinstatement of Cuba on Terror List

Russia on Tuesday slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for reinstating its ally Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the measure was aimed at destabilizing the island and prompting regime change.

Trump on Monday reversed his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to remove Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the newly inaugurated Trump's order was undoubtedly "aimed at further tightening financial and economic restrictions in the hopes of destabilizing the situation and changing power in Cuba."

The move is unjustified because Cuba is an active participant in "international cooperation on counterterrorism," Zakharova said.

The U.S. must realize such measures "have an extremely negative influence on the quality of life of the island's population," she added, suggesting it was aiming to provoke "social discontent."

Russia will continue to provide "necessary support to Cuba" to back its demands for an "immediate and complete end" to the "illegal and inhumane" U.S. blockade of the island, Zakharova said.

Russia and Cuba have strengthened ties since Moscow launched its war on Ukraine in 2022 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visiting last year.