Moscow Court Charges 5 Russians With ‘Terrorism’ Over Helicopter Torching

Five Russians accused of setting fire to a helicopter on behalf of Ukraine appeared before a Moscow court on Tuesday and were charged with “terrorism.”

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence agency HUR published a video late last week of what it claimed was a Ka-32 transportation helicopter being set ablaze at a Moscow airport.

“The aggressor state used the destroyed unit of aviation equipment […] to support the operations of the Russian occupying army,” the HUR said in a statement at the time.

Russian Defense Ministry broadcaster Zvezda later reported that the incident took place at Moscow’s Ostafyevo International Business Airport, describing the Ka-32 as a “firefighting” helicopter.

Russian media reported Monday that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers detained four men between the ages of 21 and 22, as well as one 19-year-old woman, who are believed to have set fire to the aircraft.