Russia Says Intercepted U.S.-Supplied ATACMS Missiles Fired From Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces shot down six U.S.-supplied missiles launched by Ukraine, with Moscow-backed officials in annexed Crimea claiming some of the weapons were downed over the Black Sea peninsula.

Washington quietly shipped an unspecified number of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine in recent weeks after repeated calls from Kyiv for more powerful weapons as its military fends off advancing Russian troops.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it destroyed six ATACMS missiles "over the past 24 hours," though it did not specify where they had been shot down.

The Russian-installed head of annexed Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said one of the missiles was destroyed over the village of Donskoye, outside the city of Simferopol.

"After an ATACMS missile was shot down, undetonated submunitions scattered," Aksyonov said on the Telegram messaging app. "If you find such a weapon, do not pick it up or come close and call emergency services or the police."