Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Intercepted U.S.-Supplied ATACMS Missiles Fired From Ukraine

By AFP
Sergei Aksyonov / Telegram

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces shot down six U.S.-supplied missiles launched by Ukraine, with Moscow-backed officials in annexed Crimea claiming some of the weapons were downed over the Black Sea peninsula.

Washington quietly shipped an unspecified number of long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine in recent weeks after repeated calls from Kyiv for more powerful weapons as its military fends off advancing Russian troops.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it destroyed six ATACMS missiles "over the past 24 hours," though it did not specify where they had been shot down.

The Russian-installed head of annexed Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said one of the missiles was destroyed over the village of Donskoye, outside the city of Simferopol.

"After an ATACMS missile was shot down, undetonated submunitions scattered," Aksyonov said on the Telegram messaging app. "If you find such a weapon, do not pick it up or come close and call emergency services or the police."

Aksyonov posted a photo of a metal ball which he said was part of the destroyed missile. He did not say whether the missiles caused any damage.

Earlier on Tuesday Moscow-backed officials in occupied southern Ukraine said air defense systems were responding to aerial projectiles over Simferopol and the town of Dzankoi in northern Crimea.

Ukraine has regularly attacked Crimea since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion over two years ago, however, it did not comment on Tuesday's reported missile attacks.

Last week, Washington said it had sent ATACMS missiles to Ukraine following a directive from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian forces are now awaiting the arrival of new U.S. weapons and supplies as part of an aid package approved by Biden after months of wrangling with Republicans in Congress.

Read more about: Crimea , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

intercepted strikes

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea

The attacks in Moscow damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.
3 Min read
explainer

What Do We Know About the Latest Crimea Bridge Attack?

The deadly explosion is the second attack on the bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
3 Min read
'gate to crimea'

Russia-Held Bridge 'Unusable for Movement' After Ukraine Strike – Pro-Kremlin Official

The Chongar bridge, which links mainland Ukraine to annexed Crimea, "sustained more damage than we initially thought."
1 Min read
southern front

Moscow Says on Alert After Crimea Hit by ‘Drone Attack'

Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday, Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding that Moscow's forces...