Property Manager in Siberia Apologies for Painting Curbside in Ukrainian Flag Colors

The head of a property management company in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk issued a public apology after residents complained about a curbside that was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, media reported.

“It’s already being painted over [into red and blue],” Vladimir Simonov, who heads the property management company, told the online news website Podyom.

Simonov appeared to blame a migrant worker employed at his company for covering the curbside with yellow and blue paint.

“There are five colors to paint the benches and curb. We have a worker, a friend from [Central] Asia, I call him. And he chose these two colors,” he said. “I’m personally against [the colors], for me it is nonsense. I apologize.”