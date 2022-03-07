Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Putin Says Will Not Send Conscripts or Reservists to Ukraine

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he will not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine and that "professional" soldiers fulfilling "fixed objectives" were leading the war.

"Conscripted soldiers are not participating and will not participate in the fighting. There will not be an additional conscription of reservists either," Putin said in a televised address marking International Women's Day on March 8.

"The fixed objectives are only carried out by professional servicemen. I am sure they are guaranteeing security and peace for the Russian people in an effective manner," Putin added.

