In Photos: Russians Strip Yellow and Blue From the Nation’s Streets Over Ukraine War
Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, the country's streets have been filled with both anti-war messages and symbols of support for Russian troops.
But with the Russian authorities cracking down on anti-war sentiment, some Russians have rushed to clear away anything that could be seen as support for Ukrainian forces.
Sometimes farcically, this has included buildings and public facilities painted in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. In recent weeks, dozens of such public structures have been repainted or renovated to get rid of the blue-and-yellow combination.
Khrabrovo Airport in Russia's Western exclave of Kaliningrad originally sported a blue and yellow logo of a bird against a setting sun. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sunset has been painted red.
Khrabrovo Airport Press Office
Photos of workmen tearing out the yellow and blue seating inside Yakutsk's Tuymaada stadium appeared online in April. The stadium's manager, Anatoly Tartakov, denied that the decision was linked to the Ukraine war, instead telling local media outlet Sakhaday that the changes were part of "planned renovation."
LxAndrew (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Street art on the side of the Dynamo stadium in the southern Russian city of Stavropol was painted over earlier this month with patriotic graffiti. The new art includes the figure of a Russian soldier and the letter "Z" — a sign of support for Russia's invasion. The Stavropol Mayor's office later said that instructions to repaint the wall came from the regional government.
t.me/pdmnews
The Dirigible Shopping Centre in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg stripped away its blue and yellow roof tiles in April. When asked, local officials said that they were not involved in the decision to change the building’s roof.
“This is a commercial facility,” the mayor's office told the E1.ru outlet. “As such, any repair work is not coordinated with the city administration."
t.me/pdmnews
Police in Pskov were seen ordering a local resident to repaint a yellow and blue fence, local media outlet Pskovskaya Guberniya reported.
"Pskovaya Gubernia"
A blue-and-yellow sandbox in Moscow was repainted green after reported complaints from local residents.
t.me/ostorozhno_novosti
