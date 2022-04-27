In Photos: Russians Strip Yellow and Blue From the Nation’s Streets Over Ukraine War

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, the country's streets have been filled with both anti-war messages and symbols of support for Russian troops.



But with the Russian authorities cracking down on anti-war sentiment, some Russians have rushed to clear away anything that could be seen as support for Ukrainian forces.



Sometimes farcically, this has included buildings and public facilities painted in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. In recent weeks, dozens of such public structures have been repainted or renovated to get rid of the blue-and-yellow combination.