Powerful Explosion Rocks Southern Russian City Amid Latest Wave of Drone Attacks

At least three Russian regions were targeted in overnight drone strikes, including the site of Russia’s central command center for its military campaign in Ukraine, officials and media reported Thursday.

Two drones were shot down by air defense systems in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, some 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, according to Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev.

Rostov-on-Don houses the command center for Russia’s joint group of forces in Ukraine.

Three buildings were damaged and one person received minor injuries, Golubev said.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter Mark Krutov geolocated the damaged buildings, showing a map of the nearby Southern Military District headquarters of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Video shared on social media showed a powerful blast ripping through central Rostov-on-Don, while images showed what was described as one of the downed drones.