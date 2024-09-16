Wildfires Sweep Through Southwestern Russia

Wildfires swept across several regions in southwestern Russia over the weekend, with emergency crews in the Rostov region struggling to contain some 140 blazes that damaged homes and destroyed woodland.

“Strong winds, power line overlaps and careless handling of fire have caused wildfires in several populated areas of the Rostov region,” Governor Vasily Golubev said Sunday.

“First responders are on the scene, but gale-force winds are making their work significantly more difficult,” he added, noting that no casualties had been reported.

On Monday, Golubev said the fires destroyed 13 homes, and emergency crews were still working to contain at least one fire in the Aksaysky district near Rostov-on-Don, where smoke blanketed the skies.