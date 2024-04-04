Russian Overnight Strikes Kill 4 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Another person died in a drone attack on a separate building, he said. Police described the fourth victim as a 68-year-old woman and said 11 people had been injured in the overnight attacks.

Three rescue workers died during a second strike on a residential building in a "densely populated district of Kharkiv," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the messaging app Telegram.

Overnight Russian air strikes against Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed four people and injured 11 others, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Shocking footage from drone attack on Kharkiv overnight. At least 4 dead. Russia has updated its Iranian munitions so that they now fly faster (up to 300km/h), higher, and with new wing coating that makes shooting them down much more difficult. pic.twitter.com/M4EadCyZnz

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces had launched "at least 15 drones," some of which had been downed by air defense systems.

Ukrainian cities are targeted by Russian strikes nearly every night, with Kharkiv, which is located near the northeastern border with Russia, among those most frequently attacked.

Officials in Kyiv have urged Western allies to supply more anti-aircraft defense systems, in particular modern U.S.-made Patriot systems.

American military aid to Ukraine has been drying up in recent months, with a $60-billion funding package currently stalled in Congress.