Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Overnight Strikes Kill 5 in Northeastern Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
Fire engines destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv overnight. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated with new death toll.

Overnight Russian air strikes against Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least five people and injured one dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Three rescue workers died during a second strike on a residential building in a "densely populated district of Kharkiv," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the messaging app Telegram.

Another person died in a drone attack on a separate building, he said. Police described the fourth victim as a 68-year-old woman and said 11 people had been injured in the overnight attacks.

Russian forces also targeted power infrastructure, killing a 47-year-old energy worker in an aerial bomb attack on the neighboring Sumy region, the Energy Ministry said.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces had launched "at least 15 drones," some of which had been downed by air defense systems.

Ukrainian cities are targeted by Russian strikes nearly every night, with Kharkiv, which is located near the northeastern border with Russia, among those most frequently attacked.

Officials in Kyiv have urged Western allies to supply more anti-aircraft defense systems, in particular modern U.S.-made Patriot systems.

American military aid to Ukraine has been drying up in recent months, with a $60-billion funding package currently stalled in Congress.

Read more about: Kharkiv , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

300,000 troops

Kremlin Planning New Mobilization for Kharkiv Offensive – Vyorstka

Moscow will reportedly seek to reach its target through a range of recruitment strategies without officially declaring a second mobilization.
2 Min read
deadly attack

Child Killed in Russian Strike Against Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Some 30 buildings were damaged in the attack, including cafes, a market, pharmacies and a hotel, Ukrainian law enforcement officials said. 
1 Min read
Occupied city

Russia Claims Capture of Village in Eastern Ukraine

Some 45 people lived in the village before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
1 Min read
Kharkiv region

Russia Strikes Ukraine With Drones, Missiles in Overnight Attacks

The aerial attack comes after Ukraine's foreign minister said his country's priority was to gain control of Ukrainian airspace.
1 Min read