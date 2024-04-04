Russian Overnight Strikes Kill 5 in Northeastern Ukraine

Updated with new death toll.

Overnight Russian air strikes against Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least five people and injured one dozen others, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

Three rescue workers died during a second strike on a residential building in a "densely populated district of Kharkiv," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the messaging app Telegram.

Another person died in a drone attack on a separate building, he said. Police described the fourth victim as a 68-year-old woman and said 11 people had been injured in the overnight attacks.

Russian forces also targeted power infrastructure, killing a 47-year-old energy worker in an aerial bomb attack on the neighboring Sumy region, the Energy Ministry said.