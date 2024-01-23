Russian Strikes on Ukraine Kill 18, Wound 130 – Zelensky

Russian strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday killed 18 people and wounded 130, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, warning that the death toll could increase as rescue efforts were ongoing.

The strikes hit the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv in a deadly day for Ukraine as Russia's invasion drags on for almost two years.

"Unfortunately, 18 people died," Zelensky said in his evening address, adding that another 130 people were wounded.

He said Kharkiv was particularly badly hit and warned "the number of dead may increase."