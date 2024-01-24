Russia Says Plane Carrying Ukrainian POWs Crashes Near Border

A Russian military transportation aircraft said to be carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers for a prisoner exchange has crashed near the border with Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday. “An Il-76 airplane crashed in the Belgorod region at around 11:00 a.m. Moscow time while performing a scheduled flight,” the state-run news agency RIA Novosti quoted the Defense Ministry as saying. “There were 65 captured servicemen of the [Ukrainian Armed Forces], six crew members and three escorts,” it added. Telegram news channels with links to Russian law enforcement agencies reported earlier that all those on board had been killed.

The plane was said to have crashed in the Belgorod region’s Korochansky district, some 50 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Russia’s Defense Ministry did not specify whether there were any survivors, mentioning only that an Aerospace Forces commission had been dispatched to the crash site to conduct an investigation. The Kremlin said it could not comment on the latest incident. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was en route to join investigators and emergency crews at the crash site. Gladkov had announced a rocket attack alert around an hour before the Il-76 crash.