Russia Says Kyiv Shot Down Plane Carrying Ukrainian POWs

Russia on Wednesday blamed Kyiv for shooting down a military transportation aircraft said to be carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers for a prisoner exchange The Il-76 aircraft crashed Wednesday morning in western Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, during a “scheduled flight,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, with authorities later stating that everyone on board the plane had perished. “There were 65 captured servicemen of the [Ukrainian Armed Forces], six crew members and three escorts,” the Defense Ministry said. It claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv region, located across the border from Belgorod, had fired two missiles at the transport aircraft and described the incident as a “terrorist act.”

The plane was said to have crashed near the Belgorod town of Yablanovo, less the 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov joined investigators and emergency crews at the crash site, where he confirmed everyone on board the airplane had died. Gladkov had announced a rocket attack alert around an hour before the Il-76 crash. When asked about Wednesday's air disaster by journalists, the Kremlin said it could not comment. The Moscow Times, analyzing video of the crash shared on social media, was able to establish that the military plane was flying away from the border with Ukraine when it crashed. The independent news outlet iStories, citing Ukrainian open-source investigators, claimed the Il-76 had flown through Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea and Iran before disappearing from radars, only to later reappear again over Russia's Belgorod region. It was not immediately possible to verify that report.