Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region Injures 5

Ukrainian strikes have left five people wounded in western Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities said Tuesday, in the latest bout in escalating cross-border attacks between Russia and Ukraine.

Recent months have seen a sharp uptick in Ukrainian attacks along Russia’s western border, as well as incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of Russian volunteer fighters.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said five people had been wounded in separate attacks on two villages, adding that Russian air defense systems had intercepted incoming projectiles.

“Three people were injured. Two firefighters from the Emergency Situations Ministry [were also injured],” Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram.