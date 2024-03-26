Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region Injures 5

By AFP
The village of Golovchino, in the Belgorod region's Graivoron District, after Ukrainian shelling. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Ukrainian strikes have left five people wounded in western Russia’s Belgorod region, authorities said Tuesday, in the latest bout in escalating cross-border attacks between Russia and Ukraine.

Recent months have seen a sharp uptick in Ukrainian attacks along Russia’s western border, as well as incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of Russian volunteer fighters.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said five people had been wounded in separate attacks on two villages, adding that Russian air defense systems had intercepted incoming projectiles.

“Three people were injured. Two firefighters from the Emergency Situations Ministry [were also injured],” Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram. 

He added that several homes had been damaged in the attacks, as well as a state-owned building, a fire station and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems had downed 13 rockets fired by Ukrainian forces.

Moscow has also recently stepped up large-scale bombardments against Ukraine, inflicting damage on critical infrastructure like power stations and cutting electricity supplies to tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

