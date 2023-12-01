Ukraine Says Russia Attacked With 25 Drones, Missiles Overnight

Ukraine said Friday that Russian forces had launched more than two dozen Iranian-designed attack drones and two missiles on the south and east of the country, in Moscow's latest aerial barrage.

Officials in Kyiv say Russian forces have been stockpiling drones and missiles for systematic attacks on Ukraine's struggling energy grid over winter months.

"In total, the enemy used two X-59 missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack drones," the air force said, claiming to have downed 18 of the drones and one missile over southern regions.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last winter left millions in the cold and dark for extended periods.

Kyiv has bolstered its air defense systems since with Western arms, but conceded that it needs more weapons to protect vulnerable regions.