Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Russia Attacked With 25 Drones, Missiles Overnight

By AFP
Ukrainian servicemen of a drone hunting team in the outskirts of Kyiv. Roman Pilipey / AFP

Ukraine said Friday that Russian forces had launched more than two dozen Iranian-designed attack drones and two missiles on the south and east of the country, in Moscow's latest aerial barrage.

Officials in Kyiv say Russian forces have been stockpiling drones and missiles for systematic attacks on Ukraine's struggling energy grid over winter months.

"In total, the enemy used two X-59 missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack drones," the air force said, claiming to have downed 18 of the drones and one missile over southern regions.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last winter left millions in the cold and dark for extended periods.

Kyiv has bolstered its air defense systems since with Western arms, but conceded that it needs more weapons to protect vulnerable regions.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones

Read more

fresh attacks

Russia Claims 13 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Over Crimea, Moscow

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and the Belgorod and Voronezh regions on Sunday.
2 Min read
air defense

Russia Downs 3 Drones on Approach to Moscow

Two drones were destroyed in regions northwest and one southwest of the capital, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read
water attack

Russia Says Destroyed 4 Ukrainian Military Boats Carrying Troops in Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said the boats were "traveling in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast," but did not provide further details...
1 Min read
home territory

Drone Strike on Pskov Airport Launched From Inside Russia, Says Ukraine

"The drones used to attack the Kresty air base in Pskov were launched from Russia," Ukraine's GUR military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.
1 Min read